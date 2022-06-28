Vice President Kamala Harris was a senator when she had to vote on former president Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominees, who claimed they would preserve Roe v. Wade. In her first interview since the law was overturned, she told CNN’s Dana Bash she never believed the now-Justices, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, would keep their word.



“I never believed them. I didn’t believe them. That’s why I voted against them,” Harris said. What she did believe, she said, was that they were more likely to do what they just did which is vote for the right to abortion to be overturned.

Harris wasn’t the only one who may have felt misled by the Court. Per CNN, Sen. Susan Collins said she was reassured by Kavanaugh that he wouldn’t overturn Roe. Maybe that’s just what he wanted her to believe.

Read more from CNN:

“This is not over,” she added, referring to how she sees the conservative court majority’s intentions on other existing rights. Harris said the administration “will do everything” within its power to defend access to medication abortion. And she suggested the administration is looking at ways to provide women in states where the procedure is banned the resources they’d need, like child care and travel funding, to access it in other states.

Harris is emerging as one of the leading voices to advocate for abortion rights. Since the SCOTUS draft opinion was leaked she’s met with abortion care providers around the country and began building a coalition in her office to support the rights granted by Roe, per AP News.

She noted, as Justice Clarence Thomas wrote, the overturn calls into question same-sex marriage, interracial marriage and the right to birth control.

“I think he just said the quiet part out loud,” Harris said to CNN. “And I think that is why we all must really understand the significance of what just happened. This is profound. And the way that this decision has come down, has been so driven, I think, by the politics of the issue versus what should be the values that we place on freedom and liberty in our country.”