On Sunday, CNN reports that Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams asked for formative legislation that would reverse the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the landmark cause of Roe v. Wade.



“We know that the right to choose should not be divvied up amongst states. And that the sinister practice of taking constitutional rights and allowing each state to decide the quality of your citizenship is wrong. Women deserve bodily autonomy, they deserve the right to make these choices,” Abrams said to Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.”



She went on to explain how women in her state will be soon impacted by this decision:

“In Georgia in particular, in a matter of days, this six-week ban will be the law of the land. That is horrendous. That is appalling. And it is wrong. And, as the next governor, I’m going to do everything in my power to reverse it. I believe there should be federal law that allows women to have these choices, to have reproductive choice and reproductive justice, and I think that it has to stop being a political football where the ideology of the leader of a state can determine the quality of life for a woman and her ability to make the choices she needs.”

Abortion rights, along with gun safety, have become vital issues in Abrams’ race against Brian Kemp in Georgia. Abrams herself made headlines last week went she outlined a plan to increase funding for police.

“Law enforcement are often paid less than a living wage, and that is wrong. We must raise pay for officers and address violent crime as we work to build community trust and foster law enforcement accountability,” she tweeted.

“We must also address the erosion of trust in law enforcement in our communities. Most officers strive to do their best, but those who commit misconduct must be held accountable.”