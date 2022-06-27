Mary Miller went full on white supremacist on Saturday—then tried to backtrack. During a rally at The Adams County Fairgrounds in Quincy, Illinois, which was hosted by Donald Trump, Miller urged supporters to secure her re-election in Illinois’ 15th congressional district.

However, it didn’t take long for her to praise the former president for the role he played in the Supreme Court’s official decision—revealed Friday—to reverse a woman’s guaranteed right to abortion.

“President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Miller stated. Her words were met with cheers and applause.

She went onto say that the reversal of Roe v. Wade had “done untold damage to our country” and condemned the “cruel abortion industry” for deceiving Americans. However, now her team claims her words were a mistake.

Miller’s spokesman, Isaiah Wartman, explained to the Associated Press that the Illinois Republican made a mistake during her speech was supposed the overturning of Roe v. Wade as a victory for the “right to life.”

“Mary stumbles while saying ‘Right to Life’ and the fake news vultures are out,” Wartman said in a statement. Those who condemned Miller’s “slip” remember last when she quoted Adolf Hitler during a “Moms for America” rally in Washington.

“Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future,’” Miller said during the event. The comment came two days after she was sworn in as a House member. She apologized after there were calls for her to resign from Democrats.



“I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth,” she said.