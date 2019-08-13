Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)

Democratic presidential candidate and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro said “fuck it” to hoping Donald Trump hears his cries and took his message straight to the man by posting an ad on Trump’s personal YouTube channel, Fox News.



According to the Hill, Castro’s ad is set to air all day Wednesday on Fox News in Bedminster, N.J., where the president is staying this week, and it “directly blames President Trump’s rhetoric for the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left 22 people dead.”



Castro’s campaign reportedly paid $2,775 for multiple spots on Fox News, including Trump’s favorite program, Fox & Friends, the Washington Post reports.



The ad includes Castro—who also once served as mayor of San Antonio, Texas,—standing in an empty warehouse in Iowa going for Trump’s orange-tainted jugular.

“President Trump: You referred to countries as shitholes,” Castro says at the beginning of the ad. “You urged American congresswomen to ‘go back’ to where they came from. You called immigrants rapists,” the Hill reports.

“As we saw in El Paso, Americans were killed because you stoked the fire of racists,” said Castro. “Innocent people were shot down because they look different from you. Because they look like me. They look like my family.”

The ad was distributed by the campaign and released on social media on Tuesday, “about 10 days after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, killing 22 and wounding several others,” the Hill reports.

The suspect in the Texas shooting reportedly left behind a hate-filled, racist, anti-immigrant manifesto that echoed Trump’s rhetoric.

“Donald Trump’s hateful rhetoric inspired the largest violent attack on the Latinx community in history,” Castro campaign manager Maya Rupert said in a statement, according to the Hill. “Yet, even in the wake of this attack his campaign continues to use words like ‘invasion’ to describe immigrants and attacks two of the most prominent Latino politicians. Julián isn’t afraid of Donald Trump or his bigoted agenda, and will continue to expose his racism and division until he defeats him next November.”

“Words have consequences,” Castro says near the end of the ad.

“Ya Basta,” Castro says, a Spanish phrase meaning “Enough.”