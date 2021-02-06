Judge Clears Capitol Rioter Who Said She'd 'Do it Again in a Heartbeat' to Travel to Mexico...Because America Loves White Terrorists

Screenshot : @DavidBegnaud/ Twitter

America has a long road ahead of it in sufficiently dealing with its domestic terrorism problem. And the biggest hurdle America faces is itself—because America still loves white people way too much. America is so in love with its own traditional image (white people) that it’s near-blind to terrorism and other criminality when the perpetrators of criminal deeds are white Americans bleeding jingoism from every pore.

It’s why Kyle Rittenhouse can be charged in two murders, hit a bar and lounge with white supremacists after being released on bond, leave the court with the wrong address—and there’s still even a question about whether he should be rearrested, have his bond raised or, better yet, NOT BE FREED AGAIN AT ALL.

America’s love for its whiteness is why U.S. Capitol insurrectionists are treated like they’ve just barely done anything wrong. It’s why Jacob “QAnon Shaman” Chansley was recently moved to a Virginia jail so he could be served organic food. It’s why a federal judge had to block local judges from setting Capitol rioters free, not once, but twice. And it’s why Jenny Cudd—the woman who filmed herself inside the Capitol building, proudly admitted that “I fucking charged the Capitol today and that “we did break down the door to Nancy Pelosi’s office,” then later told reporters that she “would do it again in a heartbeat”—was granted permission by a judge to travel to Mexico for a “pre-planned and prepaid retreat” Friday, as NBC News reports.

From NBC:

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden granted a request that will allow Cudd to travel to a pre-planned, pre-paid retreat with employees in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The judge wrote that neither prosecutors nor a pretrial services officer opposed the request. Cudd “has no criminal history and there is no evidence before the Court suggesting the Defendant is a flight risk or poses a danger to others,” McFadden wrote. Cudd was cleared to travel to Mexico on Feb. 18 and to return to the U.S. on Feb. 21, according to the judge’s order. She will have to provide authorities with her itinerary.

The judge’s decision was probably not very hard to make considering that Cudd—the loud and proud participant in the government overthrow attempt that left five dead including a police officer—was released on her own recognizance after being charged with a paltry two misdemeanors for “violent entry or disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building,” according to NBC.

So yeah, America can’t deal with its white terrorism problem because the first step is admitting there’s a problem in the first place—and America is still way too white and proud to do that.