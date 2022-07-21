Twitter is full of controversial opinions. It’s fueled by crazy comments. However, filmmaker Jordan Peele took offense at a recent post about his place in horror movie history.



Slow down, it’s not what you think.

When Twitter user Adam Ellis suggested in a self-admitted hot take “at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director of all time? Can you think of another horror director that had 3 great films, let alone 3 in a row? I can’t,” the Oscar-winner had a quick and funny response.

He politely told Ellis, “Sir, please put the phone down I beg you.” The Us director then added, “Sorry. I love your enthusiasm but, I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!!!”

The Get Out director has always been very clear about his love of horror history, so it’s no surprise that he would be drawn to Carpenter’s work. With 1981’s Halloween, he reinvented modern horror. Then, he gave us the best “trapped with a monster” adaptation in The Thing. Yes, Aliens fans, I said what I said.

As much as I love how smart and fresh Peele’s movies are, I have to agree with him when it comes to the work of John Carpenter. He is unmatched when it comes to modern horror.

The internet’s love of the Candyman producer has been renewed by the great reviews for his latest film Nope.

Hitting theaters July 22, it stars Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya as siblings trying to solve the mystery of their father’s death, while dealing with a weird—possibly alien—cloud over their horse ranch.

To set Nope apart from his previous work, Peele used his heroes for inspiration.

“Spielberg has always just been an absolute game changer for me,” Peele told Yahoo! Entertainment. “I looked at all the greats, really. I took from all the greats in this one. Hitchcock, Paul Thomas Anderson. All these directors that have changed the trajectory of how I think about cinema.”

