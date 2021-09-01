The 1998 NBA Finals are memorable for a multitude of reasons.

Fans of the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls will remind you that neither team has reached the finals since, and this “last dance” marked the end of the Bulls’ championship dynasty. There’s also the fact that Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman spent 48 hours of the series embarrassing our ancestors in Las Vegas.

No, really. That actually happened.

While Rodman’s legendary jaunt to Sin City might come as a surprise to casual fans of the sport, when you’re the greatest rebounder in the history of the league you’re afforded a certain level of grace—especially when you’re the perfect complimentary piece to Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan during their quest for the ever-elusive three-peat.

I always thought Rodman’s unprecedented respite would make for Grade A cinema, and apparently, I’m not alone in that train of thought. Because per Deadline, somebody is actually making a movie about this shit—with Rodman serving as an executive producer:

After aggressively pursuing rights, Lionsgate has come on to the spec 48 Hours In Vegas, which is inspired by the crazy story of how NBA star Dennis Rodman went on a madcap adventure with his skittish assistant GM in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals. The film will detail a budding friendship that neither one of them ever thought was possible but will end up solving both of their problems.

“There’s only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun—or maybe more dangerous—to party with. And yet that’s not even half of who he is,” Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, told Deadline. “This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know.”

I can’t believe this is actually happening, but I sure as hell will be front and center in the movie theater (masked up, of course) whenever it premieres.

