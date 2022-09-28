The 2022 TIME 100 Next list has been revealed. The annual class recognizes 100 of the world’s rising stars, who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, and more.

Leading the pack when it comes to the wonderful world of entertainment are some of our favorite Black icons like Nope star Keke Palmer, singer SZA, The Harder They Fall’s Jonathan Majors, The Woman King star Lashana Lynch, Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa.

Speaking to Palmer’s undeniable star power and talent, Queen Latifah wrote:

“ Watching Keke evolve as a young woman has been a joy. She is the epitome of grace, poise, and honesty. To watch her grow as an artist, taking on a range of challenging roles—­including her stunning performances in Akeelah and the Bee, Pimp, and the critically acclaimed 2022 blockbuster Nope—has been inspiring to me as a fellow actor. Not to mention, the girl can sing! But then again, this young champion has been inspiring adults for many, many years. Keke is the future, and I can’t wait to see the things that she will do as she continues on her journey.”

Advertisement

Under the category of Phenoms, this year’s honorees include Ja Morant, TikTok creator Khaby Lame, Elizabeth Wathuti, Trinity Rodman, photographer Tyler Mitchell, sports anchor Maria Taylor, track star Erriyon Knighton, and intersectional environmentalist Leah Thomas.

G/O Media may get a commission 25% off - Prime Exclusive Echo Studio + Echo Sub Bundle Double the immersiveness

Echo Studio creates an impressive three-dimensional soundscape, with five internal speakers that pump your tunes into the whole room. Echo Sub compounds on that immersive quality: its deep bass resonates from a 6" woofer. Buy for $248 at Amazon Advertisement

When it comes to this year’s Innovators, Advocates, and Leaders, TIME recognized tastemakers such as stylist Law Roach, musician FKA Twigs, comedian Ayo Edebiri, Wally Adeyemo, George M. Johnson, Michael W. Twitty and more.

Congratulations to all these phenomenal talents! The recognition is beyond well-deserved. For the full list visit time.com.