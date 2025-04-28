Jonathan Majors Reveals This Super Cringey Story About How He Met Wife Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors is still continuing his press tour and airing out his feelings in an all-new interview. But instead of musing about Marvel, he’s opening up about a truly awkward moment with his now-wife, Meagan Good.

Majors, who currently stars in the recently released film “Magazine Dreams,” sat down with Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee for the latest episode of his eponymous podcast on Sunday. During their discussion, they broached many topics including how he’s navigating his career now, his new film, and how he and Good are doing in their marriage.

Delving more into the latter subject, Majors reflected and revealed the cringey way he met Good during the Ebony Power 100 event in 2022 noting that the two actually met in a unisex bathroom, of all places. Describing the moment as “divine intervention,” Majors explained:

“I’m coming out the bathroom, she’s coming in the bathroom. I’m just scrubbing up. She walks in, she goes ‘hey.’ The way she does... I was like ‘hey.’ And she was like, ‘I just want to say, I see you, you’re doing great work. I like what your’e doing. [It was] just very, very short but very, very felt.”

While the “Creed III” star didn’t immediately pick up on the fact that Good was flirting with him—due largely in part to their awkward meeting spot and the fact that Good is, well Good—he later received a second confirmation that sparks were indeed flying between them.

Majors noted that before he left, Good came out and stood beside him as they were both waiting for their cars. As they waited, they both exchanged glances at each other and the rest, as the saying goes is history.

In an interview with PEOPLE back in July 2024, Good conveniently left out the fact that she and her hubby met in the bathroom but she corroborated Majors’ recollection of their instant chemistry.

“It was instant chemistry but I just wasn’t in that mind frame. And then we re-met again about four months later. And I was like, ‘this is gonna happen,’” she said at the time.



She also noted that Majors tried to convince her at one point to not deal with him romantically, but Good was resolute and in it for the long haul.

You can watch Majors’ full interview on Zeus Network.