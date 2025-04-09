Huge Twist in Keke Palmer-Might-Be-Getting-Canceled-Over-Jonathan Majors Mess

It looks like Keke Palmer, the “Internet’s Favorite Cousin,” is doing her best to make sure that she keeps her title. In case you have no clue what’s been going on, last week Keke Palmer was dragged by the internet after viral pop culture news source Pop Crave announced Jonathan Majors was set to appear on her podcast, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.” But, Pop Base, another pop culture news source, announced the interview that was supposed to drop yesterday has now been replaced with an interview with Kash Doll instead.

Though Keke Palmer never addressed the rumor, it was confirmed by the fact that the episode showed up on the actress’s official podcast page. And, according to The Daily Beast, there was even a preview clip for the interview on TikTok. The video has now been deleted, but has been reposted onto X captioned, “This is so embarrassing.”

The replies under the post were just as outraged as when the interview was first announced, but there were a handful of fans who came to her defense. Like this one user who wrote, “Hot take: real journalists and talk show hosts sometimes talk to the ‘villains’ or people on the wrong side of history—like when Gayle King interviewed R. Kelly. It’s about capturing the full picture: the good, the bad, and the ugly. I don’t have a problem with @KekePalmer.”

But this type of defense was few and far between as the majority of the timeline kept their original stance against the episode.

“Did she even address it? Or just pretended it didn’t even happen? Gross,” qrote one user in the replies.

“She’s weird for even inviting him” added another.

And yet, another user said that the backlash was bullying for a “good cause.” And though Keke Palmer has not come out to address anything it looks like the internet’s collective dragging has led her to sweep the episode under the rug.