Jonathan Majors Discusses Portraying Dennis Rodman in Upcoming Film 48 Hours in Vegas

Jonathan Majors is having a moment in Hollywood and he has no plans on slowing down. This year alone he’s been a part of two blockbuster films: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania and Creed III.

Even though those two movies right there would be enough for most actors, Majors has no plans of slowing down.

In September 2022, Majors was in negotiations to star as the Hall of Fame forward Dennis Rodman in the film, 48 Hours in Vegas, which is set to chronicle Rodman’s infamous trip to Sin City during the 1998 NBA Finals while playing with the Chicago Bulls.

Now with Majors in the public eye thanks to his performance in Creed III, he’s speaking on what he has to do to prepare for the role.

“I never really put a ceiling on myself, but t his is definitely a role where I’m definitely going to make sure I’m pushing that ceiling out,” Majors told AP Entertainment . “Because he demands that. He’s such a full individual. So, he’s going to demand a lot. I’ve got to figure out how to get that.”

While some may question why a movie like this is being made now, Rodman and the 1998 Bulls have had a resurgence in popular culture thanks to the 2020 ESPN documentary The Last Dance, which followed Michael Jordan and the Bulls during the final year of their 90s dynasty. During that film, Jordan and Bulls head coach Phil Jackson commented on Rodman going to Vegas mid-season.



Dennis Rodman Wanted to Go to Vegas Mid Season😂

While there’s no release date for the film, Rodman himself is set to executive produce the movie and film writer Jordan VanDina will pen the script for Lionsgate. No release date has been announced for it.



The aspect of this film that most excites me is Majors. Yes, Rodman is a unique and eccentric sports figure that I’m interested to see on the big screen, but Jonathan Majors is an even bigger pull for me. Obviously, he has the physical ability to do just about anything on the big screen, but his versatility and personality as an actor has me excited about the flair he will bring to this role.

