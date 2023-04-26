Jonathan Majors' Alleged Victim in Domestic Dispute Seen at Club After Incident in New Video

As the career fallout for Jonathan Majors continues stemming from what authorities have described as a domestic dispute between him and a 30-year-old woman, new footage has been made public that shows the alleged victim out at a club with friends after the incident took place.

In the video, which was obtained by TMZ and released over the weekend, the unnamed alleged victim can be seen entering Loosie’s Night Nightclub at the Moxy Hotel in Manhattan with friends shortly after the alleged incident took place around 1:30 a. m. on March 25. In another clip, she’s shown ordering a drink and talking with her friends before moving on to a different section of the club close to the DJ where she appears to slip momentarily as her head goes down before recovering.

This footage comes after Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry previously released screenshots from the same video last week in order to support their claim that the alleged victim was not seriously injured. According to Page Six, the alleged victim told New York police that she suffered a broken finger, injured her right hand and an ear laceration, but the footage shows her using her hand several times throughout the night.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, Chaudhry shared further claims against the alleged victim and additional details about the night of the dispute:

1. The driver of the cab the alleged victim and Majors shared will reportedly testify that the Ant-Man star “never struck” the alleged victim in “any way at any time” or “even raised his voice,” and it was Majors who was actually “assaulted” while the woman was “attempting to steal his phone.” The documents also claimed that driver saw the alleged victim allegedly “hitting, scratching, and attacking” Majors over infidelity claims, so much so that he asked the driver to stop the car and open the door so he could leave. He allegedly later got back in the car and later got dropped off at a hotel while the alleged victim went to the club.

“We have proof this is a complete lie,” the Majors lawyer alleged in the documents. “The driver of the car saw and heard everything.”

2. Majors’ lawyer also claimed that he did not arrive back at his apartment until later that morning on March 25, past 11 a.m. She claimed that he allegedly found his ex “unconscious on the floor of a closet” with the same injuries she later said the Creed star gave her. Chaudhry also claimed that the woman had allegedly sent a “suicide note” and had taken “a bunch of sleeping pills,” according to the legal documents.

Page Six has more:

Chaudhry states elevator footage also shows her client arrived at the scene only moments before 911 was called, and that when police and medics arrived, the woman had no recollection of the events and told them 19 times, “ I don’t know [what happened].” Paramedics reportedly also requested a psychological evaluation when they arrived. Majors’ attorney claims at that point, her client also told police about the alleged assault that was committed against him the night before, but says those allegations were not looked into further, which is a “clear violation of domestic violence protocol.”

Chaudhry also claimed that the woman allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and watches from Majors’ apartment and continued to use his credit card, per court documents.

As previously reported by The Root, in the aftermath of these allegations, Majors has been dropped by his management company, PR firm, and several forthcoming projects. He’s also no longer going to be in attendance at this year’s Met Gala on May 1. Additional allegations have also been brought up by a handful of other women as well.