Jon Batiste, the Grammy award-winning musician who currently serves as bandleader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, announced Thursday that he and his team tested positive for Covid. As a result, his upcoming Carnegie Hall performance will be postponed. He also is canceling other commitments, including the Colbert show. Batiste, 35, recently attended the Met Gala this past Monday in New York City wearing Ralph Lauren.

On Thursday morning, he took to Instagram to share a picture of rehearsal in preparation for Saturday’s scheduled show. “Day 7 in rehearsal,” he wrote. “I am grateful to share my first symphony at @carnegiehall #AmericanSymphony.”



Later that day, he shared a press release revealing his diagnosis along with an upbeat message for fans. ““I thank all my supporters for their love and understanding. See you all soon,” it stated.

At last month’s Grammy ceremony, Batiste took home a total of 5 awards which included the prestigious album of the year title for “We Are.” Stunned by the win for his 8th studio album, he stated during his acceptance speech the importance of every musician when it comes to making art.

“I believe this to my core, there is no best musician, best artist, best dancer, best actor,” Batiste expressed. “The creative arts are subjective and they reach people at a point in their lives when they need it most. It’s like a song or an album is made and it’s almost like it has a radar to find the person when they need it the most.”

The Juilliard alum is scheduled to make his acting debut as Grady in Blitz Bazawule’s remake of The Color Purple. A new date for Carnegie Hall has yet to be announced.