Chrissy Teigen 'Feels Lost' After Being Away From Twitter for So Long, and 'All of Me' Is Trying to Figure Out Why

It’s been somewhat of a hard-knock life for Chrissy Teigen lately.

Following her hiatus from Twitter spawned by several bullying accusations, the cookbook author and TV personality is finally sharing just how she’s been dealing this entire time. In June, Teigen penned a lengthy letter that addressed her previous monthlong break. But now, per NBC News, Teigen is sharing her truth once again—this time, opting for an Instagram post late Wednesday evening. In the picture, you can see Teigen lounging on a couch in a very well-decorated room in a pair of jeans—and let me just interject: W hew, I feel your pain. I haven’t worn jeans since the pandemic began so I can definitely empathize with your sadness and discomfort on that front.

But this isn’t about me and my affinity for leggings. Let’s dive into Teigen’s post:

“Iiiii don’t really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again,I need to snap out of this.”

She continued:

I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!! Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow. All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just...tired of being sick with myself all day. I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent shit anymore! If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u

Wow.



I knew social media could be addictive but never for one second did I believe it’d be that addictive for a very rich woman with a very rich husband and two young children who lives in a very rich house and has access to very rich things. It’s mind-blowing, when you stop and think about it.

I mean, her husband told her he’d literally give her all of him, but I guess even that’s not enough to compete with that bird app.

But you want to know what’s really mind-blowing? This constant perpetuation of “cancel culture/cancel club” from celebrities and people of influence when it a) doesn’t exist in the first place and b) never seems to affect them in any real, tangible way except maybe finger fatigue from typing up a lengthy Notes app apology or a Twitter thread.

Look, “Ordinary People” do shitty stuff all the time, it’s just the way cookie crumbles. (And Teigen should know that, she’s a whole cook, after all.) Most times, there’s a way to hold them accountable for the shitty stuff that they do. In the case of celebrities, oftentimes when they do shitty things, the minute that somebody tries to hold them accountable and call them out on it—they automatically say they’re being “cance led” instead of actually owning what they did and taking a step back or forward in an effort to make amends. And they’ve got to stop doing that. Not now—but right now.

Hopefully, now that she’s gotten all her feelings out, Teigen can sit with herself some more and devise new ways on how to actually right the wrongs of her past. Chrissy, if you’re reading this and looking for a sign, or rather a “Green Light” —this is it.