Jennifer Hudson’s Beautiful Wedding Surprise Is the Joyous Video We Needed

Every couple wants their wedding to be the most special day of their lives. They spend months, or even years, planning every detail from napkins, to flowers, to music. Surprise guests are their worst nightmare. However, when that surprise comes in the form of an EGOT-winning entertainer singing for you, it’s totally allowed.



That dream came true for one such couple when Jennifer Hudson stunned them, their family and friends by singing a gorgeous version of “Giving Myself” to celebrate their union. The big surprise is seen in a video from the new season of her self-titled talk show.

“We are here today at Traci and Pat’s wedding reception. I’m here to surprise them. They have no idea that I am here,” Hudson said. “I got this huge performance plan for them. The mama don’t even know, the family don’t know. Don’t nobody know nothing!”

Traci and Pat arrive at a beautifully decorated, yet empty, reception hall, then walk to another room where they find their guests waiting. Suddenly a white curtain drops to reveal Jennifer, a small band and three singers ready to perform. As she delivers her usual breathtaking vocals, photos of the couple and their unforgettable wedding day are shown.

This world is such an endless stream of messiness, we have to find joy when we can. We may not know Traci and Pat, but we’re still thrilled for them to have this special moment. We’re excited to share in their happiness and love. I also really hope they had a DJ for the rest of the reception, because no wedding singer just trying to pay their bills should have to follow Jennifer Hudson.

Elsewhere on the Season 2 premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Dreamgirls star offered her thoughts on the Usher concert conversation that’s been brewing all summer. She explained that while she definitely wants to see the Super Bowl halftime performer’s Vegas residency, she plans to sit in the back to avoid the extra attention of getting pulled on stage.

“Usher be out there skating, then he get his little moonwalk on and dancing. That’s not my department,” she said.

The Jennifer Hudson Show Season 2 premieres Monday, Oct. 2 and airs in syndication.