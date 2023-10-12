Jeannie Mai Jenkins Posts 1st Public Reaction to Jeezy’s Divorce Filing

It’s been a rough year for celebrity relationships. It seems like we hear about a new break up every day. One of the most surprising splits came in September, when rapper Jeezy filed for divorce from former The Real co-host Jeannie Mai. Court documents revealed that their marriage is “irretrievably broken” and they’re “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”



Shortly after the news broke, reports circulated that Jeannie was “committed to trying to save her marriage.” However, on Wednesday, she posted to Instagram for the first time since the divorce filing. Written on a plain white notebook page were the words, “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal.” Jeannie received nothing but positivity from her message.

One person replied, “You don’t owe us anything, not a word, not a video, not a photo/selfie. Nothing! Release that pressure and just live to His expectation… no one else’s! Bless.”

Another user showed their support, writing, “People will judge what you got going on but its between your family and god! We all have a story. I hope the best for you.”

Someone else offered words of encouragement, posting, “Take care of yourself hon. You didn’t deserve that!

The couple began dating in 2018, married in 2021 and have a 1-year-old daughter. They just celebrated their two year anniversary in March with a trip to Vietnam, which they chronicled on social media. At the time Mai wrote, “When Jeezy and I met, we bonded over the similarities and differences of our cultures. Now that we have a daughter, blending our worlds, it gives even more meaning to explore Vietnam together as a multicultural family.”

Divorce is always difficult, but intense public scrutiny, most of which was aimed at Jeannie, can make an emotionally taxing situation even worse. While Jeannie and Jeezy have seen much of their relationship play out in public, here’s hoping their family is given some space to deal with this split privately.