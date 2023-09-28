Press Pause: All Hope May Not Be Lost for Jeezy and Jeanni Mai Just Yet

Divorce papers may be filed, but all hope may not be lost between rapper Jeezy and his soon to be ex-wife Jeannie Mai.



As previously reported by The Root, the Thug Motivation 103 rapper shockingly filed for divorce from the former television host on Sep. 14 after two years of marriage. Official court documents explained that the pair were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation” and their relationship was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” Jeezy also requested joint physical and legal custody of their 20-month-old daughter Monaco. Additionally, they have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Advertisement

However, according to sources close to the couple who spoke to People, the breaking up of their familial unit (and maybe that prenup) may not be a guarantee after all as Jeannie reportedly “hurt and devastated” over the filing and is “committed to trying to save her marriage.”

Added another source:

“They’ve had issues for a long time, but things got really hard over the last few months. He spends nearly all his time in Atlanta, and she was flying back and forth between there and LA. She was scaling back a bit and trying to spend more time in Atlanta to work on their issues. She obviously knew they had problems, but she wasn’t expecting a divorce. Now she’s trying to figure out what her future looks like and where she’ll be living.”

Advertisement Advertisement

The news of their potential impending split took many by surprise since they’d only been married for two years and were seemingly happy on social media. (Though we should all know by now that the internet never tells the whole story.) Yet and still, for the sake of everyone involved—especially their child—here’s hoping both Jeannie and Jeezy make the best decisions for their family.