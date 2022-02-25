Ahead of its big show Saturday, Feb. 26, the NAACP Image Awards have spent all week handing out trophies in non-televised categories. Night four was all about the music, with the top names in R&B, hip-hop and gospel among the nominees. Deadline reports, Jazmine Sullivan led the pack with two wins for Outstanding Album and Female Artist.
Other double winners included Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) and Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song for “Fye Fye,” Tamela Mann for both Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album and Song, and Wizkid featuring Tems for International Artist and Music Video/Visual Album.
Though they didn’t win multiple awards, big names like Anthony Hamilton, Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel and Saweetie all picked up trophies. Earlier in the week Issa Rae, Barry Jenkins, The Daily Show and Jemele Hill all won in categories ranging from film to TV to podcasts.
As we previously reported at The Root, Judas and the Black Messiah, The United States vs. Billie Holiday and The Harder They Fall lead the film nominations. Samuel L. Jackson will receive the Chairman’s Award, while Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex will get the President’s Award.
Anthony Anderson is set to once again host the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, which air live Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on BET.
Here are your NAACP Image Award Music winners:
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
“Sounds from the Ancestors” – Kenny Garrett
Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal
“Generations”- The Baylor Project
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“Help Me” – Tamala Mann feat. The Fellas
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
“Overcomer” – Tamela Mann
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe – “Fye Fye”
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
“The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)” – JAY-Z & Jeymes Samuel
Outstanding International Song
“Essence” – Wizkid featuring Tems & Justin Bieber
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“Essence” – Wizkid featuring Tems
Outstanding New Artist
Saweetie – “Best Friend” Ft. Doja Cat
Outstanding Male Artist
Anthony Hamilton – “Love Is The New Black”
Outstanding Female Artist
Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales”
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan
Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe
Outstanding Album
“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan