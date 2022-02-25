Jay-Z might have 99 Problems but a failed cologne brand ain’t one. The rapper is finally claiming victory after a six-year battle with Parlux, a global fragrance company with brands like Tommy Bahama, Sean Jean and pierre cardin in its portfolio. Parlux is known as a global licensee for pop culture icons, fashion houses and lifestyle brands. Their prestige brands are sold in over 80 countries and territories around the world. So what went so wrong?

The drama started back in 2016 when, according to TMZ, Parlux sued Hov for $18 million, alleging he failed to do his part to help promote the launch of a now extinct cologne brand named for him, Gold Jay-Z. If you had no idea Jay-Z had a cologne, you’re probably not alone. The company says the rapper violated their licensing agreement by declining any media or public appearances ahead of the cologne’s 2013 release, including social media posts and appearances on GMA and at Macy’s, all of which likely contributed to the brand’s lackluster performance in the market.

Despite his lack of enthusiasm around the launch, a few people out there actually bought a bottle or two of Gold Jay-Z. And the Big Pimpin rapper responded to Parlux’s suit, suggesting he should receive $4.5 million in royalties for sales of the cologne that bears his name. During the trial in New York City last fall, a jury let Jay-Z off the hook for any payment to Parlux but did not believe he was entitled to any royalties. But TMZ reports that on February 24, an appellate court overruled the jury’s decision and awarded Mr. Carter the $4.5 million he requested, proving that he does, in fact, run this town.

Jay-Z’s attorneys have not released a statement at this time.