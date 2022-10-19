We all know that Jay-Z has always prided himself on his plethora of business ventures and a diverse portfolio that has made him one of the only Black billionaires in the United States. “I’m not a businessman, I’m a BUSINESS man.” So it’s no surprise that Hov makes sure he gets paid what he’s owed.

Jay-Z is suing his partners at Bacardi for not being totally honest about how finances are being handled at the company. If you didn’t know, the Brooklyn rap mogul and Bacardi are 50-50 co-owners of the cognac brand D’Usse, and have been so since 2011.

According to TMZ, Jay’s company, SC Liquor, filed a lawsuit to demand financial clarity from Bacardi when it comes to the D’Usse brand. Hov has always been one to shout out and promote his brands in his music and any other things he’s involved in.

After he won three Grammys in 2013, he took a page from Drake’s book and used shots of D’Usse to promote his cognac brand.

In the lawsuit, Jay-Z says he needs all of the records, books and the location of the warehouses where D’Usse barrels, bottles and accessories are being stored. He also says in the lawsuit he needs all of the information regarding Bacardi’s inventory and their inventory process, according to TMZ.

Clearly, there’s some distrust between the partners and it could lead to the two sides splitting, similar to what happened with Kanye West and Gap.

This comes nearly a month after controversy erupted on social media when Jay likened being called a capitalist to the N-word. While on Twitter S paces he said, “All these lies that America told us our whole life and then when we start getting it, they try to lock us out of it. They start inventing words like ‘capitalist.’ We’ve been called ‘n—ers’ and ‘monkeys’ and s–t. I don’t care what words y’all come up with. Y’all gotta come with stronger words.”

To be fair, this lawsuit is a clear example that you are indeed a capitalist, Jay, and that’s fine. It’s part of the reason you’re a billionaire now.