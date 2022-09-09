It looks like Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee is in hot water—and yet again he put himself there. He recently took to Twitter to share that he knows the names of the two siblings suing Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The family is accusing the comedians of numerous allegations including sexual harassment, gross negligence, sexual battery and sexual abuse of a minor.

In addition, Haddish is being accused of negligent supervision/failure to warn, breach of fiduciary duty, and constructive fraud for involvement in the skit Through a Pedophile’s Eyes which was recorded when one sibling was just 7 years old. It was posted to user-generated platforms like Funny or Die before being taken down.

Despite the disturbing nature of the video, which once again has become widely circulated on the internet, Lee insisted on Twitter that he knows who’s behind the lawsuit and plans on sharing the information:

“The internet is a wild playground. The skit is clearly trash but there’s a conversation not happening because details are missing. Oh, and I’m going to reveal the people behind the lawsuit. No John or Jane Does here.”

It didn’t take long for him to be called out on his behavior. One user wrote:

“Since Jason Lee is trending, let me just remind people that he gave a veiled threat as far as doxxing a 14 year old because he wanted to cape for Tiffany Haddish”



Another remarked: “What a bloody surprise. Jason Lee (who also has multiple accusations of pedophilia against him) wants to expose a minor in the case just because he’s friends with Tiffany Haddish & to get clicks. What an utterly despicable monster he is.”

If Lee is wise, he’ll will keep their identities to himself.