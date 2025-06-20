Internet Is Furious After Trump is Quiet About Juneteenth Except For This One Post…

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 16: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump raises his fist as he arrives on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Now that the Juneteenth barbecues are over and Black Americans are done with their celebrating, we have time to respond to President Donald Trump's wild -- yet entirely predictable -- reaction to the holiday. And boy, do we have the smoke.

Trump took to Truth Social late Thursday (June 19) to declare the country has "Too many non-working holidays" that's "costing our Country $BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to keep all of these businesses closed." Although he didn't name any specific holidays that needs to be cut, his 7 p.m. post on Juneteenth truly speaks for itself.

Of course, many Black Americans predicted the holiday celebrating the end of slavery would be next on the Trump chopping block. "Trump waits until a black-themed holiday to complain about holidays. That's so on-brand," @JohnnyLoveless wrote on X. "I'd be disappointed at this point if he didn't take advantage of the opportunity to send a racial dogwhistle."

It's important to note Trump once championed Juneteenth -- even celebrating the holiday every year of his first term. And this was before it became a federal holiday in 2021 following the murder of George Floyd.

But now, it seems Trump has changed his tune.

"Racist Donald Trump is complaining about the cost of the Juneteenth holiday. After removing the Martin Luther King bust and Barack Obama's portrait at the White House," @whittler_e said. "He hates black people and just cannot keep himself from insulting us."

@Edudarl called the president, "The Divider-in-chief" before adding he's "Just pure evil." But while many folks were pissed about Trump's post, others had an even better suggestions for him to take into account.

"Take away Columbus Day too than TF!" @ATrueMenace1 tweeted. Another user had more holidays to add to Trump's holiday hit list. "Christmas Day - We don’t do religious crap, Thanksgiving - AKA: White people spreading diseases day,

Columbus Day - Ugly bro is Spanish," @LibTownMayor said.

If you remember, back in April, Trump announced he's "reinstating Columbus Day under the same rules, dates, and locations, as it has had for all of the many decades before!" on Truth Social. Never mind the fact that Columbus Day is still a federal holiday, but in recent times, people also began celebrating Indigenous People's Day to honor the genocide caused by Spanish conquistador Christopher Columbus quest to the Americas.

On TikTok, @blackbeltbabe pointed out the hypocrisy from Trump. "So the man that resulted in the murder of indigenous folks [Columbus] should be celebrated as a federal holiday and doesn't waste time and money but the holiday that celebrities the ending of slavery and the start of reconstruction is a waste of time?"

Black Americans online also called out Black voters for Trump. "This is why I’ll never understand why a lot of blacks openly support or voted for him ain’t no f*****g way," @_dre_day tweeted.

But just because the president is making some spooky threats doesn't mean Black folks are celebrating any less. "I love to see Trump and all the haters salty about Juneteenth," congressional candidate for Houston’s 18th District Isaiah Martin said.

Another user, @holybullies, added, "Black folks dont care what Donald Trump or his raggedy Administration thinks about Juneteenth. We still celebrating."