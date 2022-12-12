The 2023 tour calendar is filling up fast. With Anita Baker and Jill Scott already set to hit the road, now comes word that another legend is going back on tour. Janet–Ms. Jackson, if you’re nasty–announced dates for the North American leg of the 2023 Together Again tour. It begins in Hollywood, Fla. in April and runs through June in Seattle, Wash.
The Grammy-winner made the announcement on Instagram Monday morning, saying, “I’m going back on tour and, yes, we will be together again.” The Control artist will be accompanied by rapper/actor Ludacris, who tweeted, “Humbled to be a part of some ICONIC SHIT. I’d Get Yo Tix Now B4 They SELL THE FUCK OUT!!”
As a child of the ‘80s and ‘90s, there are very few albums that had the impact on me that Control and Rhythm Nation 1814 did. Both came along at crucial moments in my life and like millions of other fans, I thought Janet was singing just to me. What I’m saying is, I’ll be the one in the front row doing the “Pleasure Principle” dance break and the full music video choreography for “Rhythm Nation.” See you there.
As if Janet’s return to the stage isn’t enough, there’s also news of another classic R&B act hitting the road. According to TMZ, New Edition will be joined on tour by New Jack Swing architects Guy and Keith Sweat. This will be a full-fledged Guy reunion with Teddy Riley, Aaron and Damion Hall joining Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny, as well as special guest Tank.
From “Mr. Telephone Man,” to “Poison,” to “Jam,” to “Make it Last Forever,” this is a show where we’ll all spend the night singing along and reliving the best moments of our youth. So, I guess the real debate is, in a world where you can’t get tickets to everything, who’s getting your hard-earned concert money in 2023?
Janet Jackson 2023 Together Again tour dates:
- April 14 — Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live
- April 19 — Orlando, FL at Amway Center
- April 21 — Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena
- April 22 — Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena
- April 25 — Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena
- April 27 — Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena
- April 29 — Memphis, TN at FedEx Forum
- April 30 — St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center
- May 2 — Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center
- May 4 — Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
- May 6 — Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live
- May 9 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
- May 12 — Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion
- May 13 — Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena
- May 14 — Virginia Beach, VA at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- May 19 — Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center
- May 20 — Atlantic City, NJ at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- May 23 — Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage
- May 24 — Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
- May 26 — Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center
- May 27 — Tinley Park, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
- May 28 — Milwaukee, WI at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- May 30 — St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center
- June 2 — Dallas, TX at Dos Equis Pavilion
- June 3 — Houston, TX at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- June 4 — Austin, TX at Moody Center
- June 7 — Phoenix, AZ at Ak-Chin Pavilion
- June 9 — Irvine, CA at FivePoint Amphitheatre
- June 10 — Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl
- June 11 — San Diego, CA at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 16 — Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- June 20 — Portland, ME at Moda Center
- June 21 — Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena