The 2023 tour calendar is filling up fast. With Anita Baker and Jill Scott already set to hit the road, now comes word that another legend is going back on tour. Janet–Ms. Jackson, if you’re nasty–announced dates for the North American leg of the 2023 Together Again tour. It begins in Hollywood, Fla. in April and runs through June in Seattle, Wash.



The Grammy-winner made the announcement on Instagram Monday morning, saying, “I’m going back on tour and, yes, we will be together again.” The Control artist will be accompanied by rapper/actor Ludacris, who tweeted, “Humbled to be a part of some ICONIC SHIT. I’d Get Yo Tix Now B4 They SELL THE FUCK OUT!!”

Advertisement

As a child of the ‘80s and ‘90s, there are very few albums that had the impact on me that Control and Rhythm Nation 1814 did. Both came along at crucial moments in my life and like millions of other fans, I thought Janet was singing just to me. What I’m saying is, I’ll be the one in the front row doing the “Pleasure Principle” dance break and the full music video choreography for “Rhythm Nation.” See you there.

G/O Media may get a commission 50% Off Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush Smile

This electric toothbrush uses artificial intelligence to learn your brushing style and support you as best as it can, and lets you know any areas you’re missing. Buy for $100 from Amazon Advertisement

As if Janet’s return to the stage isn’t enough, there’s also news of another classic R&B act hitting the road. According to TMZ, New Edition will be joined on tour by New Jack Swing architects Guy and Keith Sweat. This will be a full-fledged Guy reunion with Teddy Riley, Aaron and Damion Hall joining Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny, as well as special guest Tank.

From “Mr. Telephone Man,” to “Poison,” to “Jam,” to “Make it Last Forever,” this is a show where we’ll all spend the night singing along and reliving the best moments of our youth. So, I guess the real debate is, in a world where you can’t get tickets to everything, who’s getting your hard-earned concert money in 2023?

Advertisement

Janet Jackson 2023 Together Again tour dates: