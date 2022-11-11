Fans of grown folks R&B rejoice! One of our greats, Anita Baker, announced that she is going to hit the road in 2023, tweeting, “2023 Coming Straight to YOU. This time...With *My Own* catalog sO Grateful *MiraclesOfMusic* ABXO Special Guest, too.”



According to Variety, the tour, celebrating the 40th anniversary of her 1983 debut album The Songstress—damn, I feel old—kicks off Feb. 11 at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla., and runs throughout the year, before closing things out December 23, 2023 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, Calif.

In case you need a reminder, The Songstress features classics like “Angel,” “You’re the Best Thing Yet” and “No More Tears.” With that one album, the legend let us know music would never be the same after we heard her voice. You know how people like to proclaim an album is so good, it doesn’t have any skips? That’s Anita Baker’s whole catalog. It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t like Anita Baker, so Black Twitter was overjoyed about the tour announcement, with many people already making concert plans.

Fans in Atlanta are particularly excited, as the “Sweet Love” singer will be there on Valentine’s Day. One person tweeted, “Anita Baker on Valentine’s Day!?!!!!!! Tickets, I neeed the tickets. I’ll find the man later but I need the tickets.”

One person made it clear that they would not miss their chance to see the legendary singer, writing, “Fingers [crossed] that when Anita Baker go on tour she slide through the Lou…if not I’m coming to her.”

Another user expressed their admiration for the “Just Because” singer, tweeting, “Anita’s coming y’all! Sophistication and Class personified. Everyone loves Anita Baker!”

“I’m going to try and get front row tickets to that Anita Baker concert. Auntie need to see me crying & blowing out my lungs! I need a meet & greet too!,” wrote a fan planning to give themselves the VIP treatment at the show.

Noting the Grammy-winner’s enduring popularity, one person tweeted, “Anita Baker is trending bc she’s going on tour for the first time since the 90s yall. She good.”

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time on livenation.com

Anita Baker 2023 Tour Dates