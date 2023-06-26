Jamie Foxx's Former Costar Porscha Coleman Gives Update on Actor's Health

As beloved actor and musician Jamie Foxx continues to recover in a Chicago rehab facility following a “medical complication,” actress Porscha Coleman—a former costar of his on the 2021 Netflix comedy series Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me—is speaking out.

During the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday, Coleman told Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier that she’s been in contact with the Foxx camp and has been assured that he’s recovering just fine.

“I’ve talked to people very close to Foxx, [he] is doing well. I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information,” Coleman explained. This is likely in reference to the unverified claim we previously told you about earlier this month that alleged that the Django Unchained star suffered a stroke that left him partially blind and paralyzed as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine. A rep for Foxx soon came out to dispel that rumor.

This speculation on exactly what landed the “Unpredictable” singer in rehab is due largely in part to the family’s decision to keep what actually happened private and amongst a close circle. Speaking to that decision, Coleman told ET:

“One thing about Jamie is that he’s always valued his privacy. If you’ve noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low. Even when it came to dating, Jamie’s always been private, so it never surprised me. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He’s resting, he’s well. And he’s going to be back. Trust and believe.”

Coleman is the most recent of Foxx’s costars to speak out on his current state. During the red carpet premiere of their film They Cloned Tyrone at the American Black Film Festival, Foxx’s costars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris also lent words of support for the multi-talented star.

I wanted him to show up here but you know, I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with. We just wish him all the best,” said Boyega, as previously reported by The Root.

Added Parris, in part: “I wish Jamie all the recovery and healing. He’s just so amazing. It was just such an honor to work with him. He’s so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John.”