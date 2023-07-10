Amid Jamie Foxx Sighting, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris Reveal Update on Foxx's Health

They Cloned Tyrone stars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris are finally sharing some good news when it comes to their costar and veteran actor Jamie Foxx.

When asked if either of them has spoken to Foxx recently during a recent interview with ET Canada over the weekend, Boyega responded: “Yeah. He’s all good. He’s all good. So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all.”

“Giving people space to heal how they need to do,” added Parris.

And as if people needed further proof that the actor was doing just fine, on Sunday, Foxx was spotted for the first time since his hospitalization back in April. Cruising along the Chicago River with other members of his family, the Django Unchained star waved and smiled to fans who spotted the actor while also sailing along the river, as seen in footage provided to TMZ.

As previously reported by The Root, Foxx’s daughter confirmed that her father was recovering in a rehabilitation center in Chicago—even going so far to say that he was feeling good enough to play pickleball back in May. Speculation about Foxx’s condition was run rampant online due to the unspecified nature of the Academy Award-winning actor’s condition. However, now that we’ve all seen him with our own eyes, hopefully, all these ill-informed conversations will die down.

Foxx can be seen next in the upcoming Netflix film, They Cloned Tyrone, which is slated to drop on July 14. In August, he’ll be starring alongside Will Ferrel in the forthcoming comedy feature Strays, which is set to come out on August 18.