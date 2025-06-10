Jamie Foxx, Kirk Franklin, Snoop Dogg and More Best BET Awards 2025 Moments

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Stevie Wonder presents the Ultimate Icon Award to honoree Jamie Foxx onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

On Monday, June 9, the 2025 BET Awards surprisingly went off without a hitch in downtown Los Angeles. Despite earlier concerns about safety in the area due to the ICE raids, protests and riots, the show went on as scheduled--and was arguably one of the best shows in years.

Hosted by Kevin Hart, the 45th anniversary awards show saw many big faces like SZA, Lizzo, Shaboozey, Tyler Perry, Mariah Carey, Kendrick Lamar, Jamie Foxx, and more. More importantly, it has many moving moments and musical performances that got plenty of applause in person and on social media. But if you missed the whole thing, don't worry! We've put together a handful of the must-see moments in the show, in no particular order. Keep reading to get into the goodness.

Quincy Jones' Tribute feat. Luke James, Lucky Daye and Miles Caton

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUsEG6WFez0

Get ready to feel all the good feels because this Quincy Jones' tribute featuring Luke James, Lucky Daye and "Sinners" star Miles Caton was truly one of those ones. Not only did they do a good job of singing "Secret Garden," but they may have just unintentionally become the next R&Bs supergroup. (Like seriously guys, we need y'all to drop a joint collab ASAP. The streets need this!)

Jamie Foxx's Ultimate Icon Award Musical Tribute and Speech

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmDCUTuSP2Q

You can't get a more iconic tribute than one that's introduced by Stevie Wonder. But that's exactly what Jamie Foxx got as he received his Ultimate Icon Award. But if you thought the amazing-ness stopped there, let's just say T-Pain, Teddy Riley, Tank and Jennifer Hudson brought everything that we needed and more. Get into it!

106 & Park Tribute feat. T.I., B2K, Bow Wow, Ashanti and More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4LnsX_dL00

This 106 & Park tribute was truly for the millenials! Not only did it bring back former hosts like Terrence J, Free, Keisha Chante and Bow Wow, but it also had performances from artists who helped make the show so iconic. We're talking Amerie, Bow Wow, Mya, Ashanti, T..I., B2K and more. Get ready to feel all the good feels!

Snoop Dogg's Ultimate Icon Award Musical Tribute

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZU7xNmseSsw

What's better than getting the ultimate icon award?? Performing a litany of your own hits back to back to back with your homies Kurupt and Warren G. There's nobody that could've done this better than Snoop Dogg himself honestly, this gave what it needed to!

Kirk Franklin Takin' Us to Church

https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1932299229562540475

There's no way we could end a night like tonight without giving glory and honor to God (you know how us Black folks get down). And that's exactly what happened when gospel legend Kirk Franklin received his Ultimate Icon Award. What transpired next was nothing short of holy lit-ness thanks to Tamar Braxton, Muni Long and new American Idol winner Jamal Roberts!!!