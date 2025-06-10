These Baby AI ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Videos Are Exploding Online!

TikTok: TJ Lovelady; YouTube/Real Housewives World

If you’ve been spending any amount of time on the internet recently, then you maye have seen the latest Artificial Intelligence trend all over your For You page: AI babies.

Whether they’re reenacting big moments from some of our favorite film and TV shows or putting a spin on major pop culture moments–like the recent takeover it’s done of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta”–this trend is delivering some of the biggest laughs in a long time.

Specifically when it comes to “RHOA,” some of the shows biggest scenes, shady quotes, and hilarious run-ins have begun to circulate online, garnering a ton of positive comments from viewers online. Whether they’re laughing at baby Nene Leakes and her sippy cup or baby Kandi Burress and her litany of snacks, seeing one of reality TV’s biggest shows get babified is some of the best things you’ll see on the internet right now.

So keep reading to get into some of the best ones we’ve rounded up and prepare for your stomach to hurt after all the gut-busting laughs!

Nene Leakes, Tamar Braxton and the “Bigback Cadillac”

Now there was truly no reason why Nene Leakes had to echo Tamar Braxton’s “nickname” for her fellow ex-cohost, but we can’t lie and say that this whole exchange wasn’t comical. Especially since they’re all toddlers, it just makes everything better. See the original video above and the AI version below.

Nene Leakes and Her “Bling Bling”

The fact this baby AI went so far as to make what looks like a candy Rolex watch is sending us through the roof! And the added sparkles? This is just too funny. See the clip when it first aired above and watch the below to see the babified version, it’s too good!

Kandi Burress & Kim Zolciak’s “Tardy for the Party”

We don’t know what’s funnier: Kim Zolciak clearly not hitting the notes in her own song or Nene’s face when those off tones hit her ear drum? The creative re-interpretation of this is excellent! Watch the original above and the AI version below!

Nene Leakes & Cynthia Bailey’s Friendship Contract

Just as Nene was incredulous at Cynthia Bailey’s “friendship contract,” we’re incredulous at how hilarious these AI reenactments are becoming. The original is above and the AI version is below.

“What Happened to SHE by Sheree?”

We’ve only got one question for baby Sheree Whitfield: where are the joggers?? You’re fully grown now, drop the merch! Take a look at the original reunion moment above and the baby-version below, isn’t it spot on?!

“Whew, chile. The ghetto!”

If you don’t say “whew, chile. The ghetto” when you’re entering into questionable spaces, are you really even a true “RHOA” fan? Even as a babie, this scene is astronomically funny. See the original video above and the AI generated one below!

“Who gon’ Check Me, boo?”

Thank God for Sheree and her standing her ground because otherwise, we may have never gotten this simple, yet effective, phrase added to our lexicon! Watch the original moment play out above and the AI version below!

Phaedra Drags Kenya for Filth

You already know Phaedra Parks’ legendary drag of Kenya had to make the cut but for some reason, this feels a bit even more harsh coming from the baby Phae. What’s that about?! Either way, get into the original clip above and watch the AI breakdown below.

“Don’t Make Me Call Porsha”

For whatever reason, Nene’s iconic line “don’t make me call Porsha” just hits so much more when it’s in baby AI. Maybe because the humor of it stands out or maybe it’s because of the juxtaposition of their cute smiles and shady looks. Either way, peep the original above and the AI version below.

Porsha and the Not-So-Underground Railroad

Talk about misinformation! We’re still not sure how Porsha Williams went most of her adult life thinking there was a legitimate underground railroad. But we’re just glad she knows better now! Watch the original scene play out above the AI breakdown below.

“Greg Borrowed $10,000??”

This showdown between Nene and Dwight seems way less intense when its two babies, but it still delivered on the drama! The original, however, packed way more of a punch. Get into it above and watch the baby’s battle it out below.

“This is 265 Days of the Year”

Who could forget Porsha talking about the importance of philanthropy and mistakenly getting the amount of days in the year confused? It was really Nene counting her little fingers for us in the AI version but the original is just as hilarious! Watch it above and see the baby’s converse below.

Honorable Mention: “The Baby View”

In a serendipitous twist, not too long after the baby AI “RHOA” trend was talked about on “The View,” the segment itself became babified not too long after. And it’s just as good! Watch the original segment air on ABC above and the AI version below, talk about working fast!