YouTuber Beef Turns Fatal in Horrifying Vegas Scene And It Was All Caught on Video

This weekend was a mournful time for the dedicated fans of Finny Da Legend, an Arizona-based YouTuber and father, after a horrifying scene unfolded right on the Las Vegas strip. Sources say his alleged assailant had long-standing beef with him which led to the fatal incident.

Sunday evening, Finny and his wife “Bubbly” were livestreaming their walk along the Las Vegas strip. When they parked in front of the Bellagio Hotel’s fountains, a man was seen coming into frame walking toward Finny who was standing off-screen, presumably Finny. Suddenly, that individual whipped out a pistol and began firing at Finny. Bubbly then grabbed the camera attempting to intervene.

“Are you freaking kidding me?!” she yelled followed by a scream before but falling to the ground after continued gunfire.

People were seen in the background diving for cover and others were heard screaming in distress. The livestream camera was then retrieved by an officer who turned it off. About 339 people were watching. Luckily, Las Vegas Metro police responded rather immediately to the scene but it seemed they were too late to do any saving.

“The officers immediately ran towards that gunfire and they found two victims who were laying on the sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” said Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, via BNO News. “Our officers rendered medical aid to both victims, but their efforts to save their lives were unsuccessful and both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

https://twitter.com/geotechwar/status/1932001036300099790

LVPD identified the shooter as 41-year-old Manuel Ruiz, also known as SinCity Manny Wise, Finny’s YouTube rival. A friend of Finny tells FOX 5 Vegas the two started beefing back in 2023 when Ruiz allegedly pepper sprayed Bubbly. In response, Finny held an open forum livestream allowing others to say how they felt about Ruiz. Videos were also found of Finny mocking Ruiz and his wife.

Other online spectators noted that Finny’s platform also turned into a tool to expose Ruiz for distasteful behavior displayed on his YouTube channel which at one point got the MannyWise page deleted. Social media users spread copies of a video Ruiz uploaded days before the killing where he threatened to walk down on Finny and Bubbly.

“I went through every f-cking casino there is. I heard that one of my biggest fans is here in town. I’m f-cking dying to see him. You come to my city and think I'm not gonna show up? I should’ve been the first person to be told,” Ruiz taunted, while driving in his vehicle.

Folks also speculate that Ruiz’s wife was an accomplice, taking screenshots of her walking away from the scene rather calmly, holding Ruiz hat and texting on her phone. Passerbys also caught heartwrenching footage of Bubbly laying lifeless on the ground as police swarmed the scene.

Wash said during a press conference that the police department believes the crime was a result of the YouTube beef but are still trying to hunt down Ruiz after he managed to flee authorities.