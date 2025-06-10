Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 BET

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (EDITORS NOTE: This image contains partial nudity.) Keke Palmer attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The Red carpet is on fire, and your faves arrived dressed to the nines! Before the main show kicked off, celebs were showing off their most jaw-dropping looks, and we’re bringing you all the heat. Get ready to see who’s making a statement tonight.



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) LeToya Luckett and Terrence J speak onstage during the 2025 BET Awards Red Carpet Live at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

LeToya Luckett, the host, dazzled in a metallic dress, while Terrance J. looked sharp in a white suit as they greeted guests on the red carpet.



Riley Burruss

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Riley Burruss attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Riley Burress came out stunting like her mother Kandi in a gorgeous Grecian style mint dress.

Kandi Burress

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Kandi Burruss attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Kandi Burruss stepped on the carpet in a sultry black mesh gown and we are absolutely in love.

Kevin & Eniko Hart

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

The 2025 BET Award host and comedian Kevin Hart graced us with his presence with his beautiful wife, Eniko.

Jennifer Freeman & DJ D-Nice

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Jennifer Freeman made her way on to the carpet in her beautiful, black gown catching all of the attention with fiancé, DJ D-Nice.

Da’Vinchi

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Da’Vinchi attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Da’Vinchi stopped to take a photo on the carpet and we are impressed with his style choice.



Mona Scott-Young

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Mona Scott-Young attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Mona Scott-Young came simple yet stunning to the carpet.

Jacob Latimore

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Jacob Latimore attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Jacob Latimore being playful with the camera. Do y’all see the shoes? We are obsessed.

Leon Thomas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Leon Thomas III attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Leon Thomas makes his appearance on the red carpet in a stylish beige suit.

Busta Rhymes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Busta Rhymes attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Busta Rhymes was in rare form, rocking a gorgeous black velvet tuxedo jacket adorned with an embellished brooch and finishing the look with the black leather gloves, this is —chef’s kiss.

Mya

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Mýa attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Mya is serving us a simple, elegant look…with a hint of sexy.

Lucky Daye

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Lucky Daye attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Well, it’s our Lucky Daye to catch him on the red carpet during his musical hiatus.

B2K

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Lil’ Fizz, Omarion, J-Boog, and Raz-B of B2K attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Famous R&B male group, B2K did not fail us with the all black, coordinated look.

Chante Moore & Stephen Hill

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Stephen Hill and Chanté Moore attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Chante Moore was all smiles on to the red carpet as she stood with her husband, Stephen Hill.

T.I. and Heiress Harris

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) T.I. and Heiress Harris attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

T.I. and his daughter Heiress are melting hearts as they turn pose together on the red carpet in coordinated outfits.



