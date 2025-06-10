Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 BET

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (EDITORS NOTE: This image contains partial nudity.) Keke Palmer attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
The Red carpet is on fire, and your faves arrived dressed to the nines! Before the main show kicked off, celebs were showing off their most jaw-dropping looks, and we’re bringing you all the heat. Get ready to see who’s making a statement tonight.
LeToya Luckett, the host, dazzled in a metallic dress, while Terrance J. looked sharp in a white suit as they greeted guests on the red carpet.
Riley Burruss
Riley Burress came out stunting like her mother Kandi in a gorgeous Grecian style mint dress.
Kandi Burress
Kandi Burruss stepped on the carpet in a sultry black mesh gown and we are absolutely in love.
Kevin & Eniko Hart
The 2025 BET Award host and comedian Kevin Hart graced us with his presence with his beautiful wife, Eniko.
Jennifer Freeman & DJ D-Nice
Jennifer Freeman made her way on to the carpet in her beautiful, black gown catching all of the attention with fiancé, DJ D-Nice.
Da’Vinchi
Da’Vinchi stopped to take a photo on the carpet and we are impressed with his style choice.
Mona Scott-Young
Mona Scott-Young came simple yet stunning to the carpet.
Jacob Latimore
Jacob Latimore being playful with the camera. Do y’all see the shoes? We are obsessed.
Leon Thomas
Leon Thomas makes his appearance on the red carpet in a stylish beige suit.
Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes was in rare form, rocking a gorgeous black velvet tuxedo jacket adorned with an embellished brooch and finishing the look with the black leather gloves, this is —chef’s kiss.
Mya
Mya is serving us a simple, elegant look…with a hint of sexy.
Lucky Daye
Well, it’s our Lucky Daye to catch him on the red carpet during his musical hiatus.
B2K
Famous R&B male group, B2K did not fail us with the all black, coordinated look.
Chante Moore & Stephen Hill
Chante Moore was all smiles on to the red carpet as she stood with her husband, Stephen Hill.
T.I. and Heiress Harris
T.I. and his daughter Heiress are melting hearts as they turn pose together on the red carpet in coordinated outfits.