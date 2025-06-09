Could L.A. ICE Riots Stop the BET Awards? Here’s All the Tea

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Demonstrators protest outside a downtown jail in Los Angeles following two days of clashes with police during a series of immigration raids on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

As ICE and the U.S. National Guard continues to ravage the city of Los Angeles, one of the most anticipated events of the year could be in danger of getting shut down. The BET Awards is set to take place Monday (June 9), but many folks fear President Donald Trump's recent antics will spill over to the Black award show.

What started as peaceful protests against Trump's unlawful immigration raids quickly took a violent turn after the president sent the National Guard to L.A. without the governor's approval. Over the weekend, the violence escalated resulting in destroyed property, fires and tear gas being thrown at civilians... And who wants to throw a party in the middle of a riot?

Organizers for the annual BET Awards insist the ongoing violence will have no impact on the show. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson said, “BET remains committed to the safety of our guests and staff. We are working closely with LAPD and monitoring the situation."

Despite organizers' confidence that the event will go on, many folks online noted just how insane this past weekend has been for the city. "LA so crazy and random right now," @NapKingColeP said on X. "ICE raids, national guard, protesting, BET Awards weekend, and the gay pride parade."

@_itsmelimel added there's "sooo much sh*t goin on in LA." She continued, "ICE protests are going on and ppl are outsideeee celebrating the BET Awards. I am overstimulated."

One TikToker said right now, Los Angeles is very "dystopian." @itsneyha added, "L.A. is continuing to hustle and bustle with DOTY performances and celebrities all in town for the BET Awards while there are literally protests closing down the 101 [freeway]."

Widespread violence has taken over the city, and it's going exactly to Trump's plan. The president is set on looking "tough" as his nation-wide crackdown on immigration continues. He and Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom have previously come to blows over the state's known sanctuary cities-- a city that limits cooperation with ICE and other federal immigration agencies-- and now, their beef has reached a new level.

Trump took to his favorite social media platform Truth Social on Monday to call for even more violence against protesters. "Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!" he said.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth came out echoing Trump's sentiments. He threatened, "If violence continues, active-duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert." He added in a separate tweet "The National Guard, and Marines if need be, stand with ICE."

Meanwhile, Gov. Newsom announced plans to sue the administration over the Guard deployment and state's rights, according to CBS News. As of now, the 2025 BET Awards will go on as scheduled starting at 8 p.m. ET Monday night.