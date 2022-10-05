Jamie Foxx had a proud papa moment on Monday as he gushed about his daughter Corinne executive producing a documentary that hopes to increase awareness about endometriosis.

“So proud of my daughter @corinnefoxx please check out the documentary movie Below The Belt… you will be blown away by the courage the women possess in this film,” the actor-comedian wrote in his October 3 Instagram post.

Corinne’s documentary, Below the Belt, profiles several women living with endometriosis. Hillary Clinton, Rosario Dawson and Mae Whitman are also executive producers on the project.

In an Instagram post of her own, Corinne shared a video that included photos of herself in the hospital and at a premiere for the film. Describing what she called a “full-circle moment,” Corinne wrote, “2018: Getting surgery for a disease that I had barely heard of. 2022: executive producing a documentary about endometriosis.”

Endometriosis is a condition in which the tissue that usually lines the uterus grows on the outside of the uterus. Among the symptoms, people living with endometriosis can experience painful periods, excessive bleeding and fertility issues. And although it is a fairly common condition that impacts nearly 11 percent of women in America, Black women often have a much harder time receiving a diagnosis due to implicit bias in the health care system. “It goes back to the medical fields’ misperception of pain tolerance in Black women,” says Dr. Niya Noel, Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Boston University School of Medicine.

The 28-year-old actress, model and producer has been an outspoken advocate for awareness and education around endometriosis since learning of her own diagnosis in 2016. “I was told by so many doctors that I was making it up in my head, that it wasn’t real, or that it was something it wasn’t, like bladder cancer,” Corinne told HelloGiggles. “I advocated for myself and said, ‘No, you’re wrong.’ Something is wrong with me. I feel like that was a really big turning point.” In 2018, Corinne underwent surgery to remove the endometriosis scarring and lesions. She became an ambassador for the Endometriosis Foundation of America in 2021.