Jamie Foxx Goes Off On Folks Trying to Erase Black History Amid Anti-DEI Push

Jamie Foxx isn’t here for all these anti-DEI actions and rhetoric and he’s got something to say about it all. But in true Foxx fashion, it’s just as funny as it is relevant.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming new documentary “Number One on the Call Sheet,” the veteran actor was asked about the importance of highlighting important stories of Black folks and our paths to success.

For context, the documentary takes an intimate look at some of Hollywood’s most extraordinary leading Black men and women as they discuss the ups and downs of working in the industry. Complete with new stories and insights, the docs feature familiar faces like Foxx, Kevin Hart, Denzel Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, Gabrielle Union, Jurnee Smollett, Eddie Murphy, Viola Davis and more.

In a conversation with Extra’s Melvin Robert on the carpet, Foxx touched on the necessity of making sure Black stories are out in the forefront especially during tough times like what the country is currently experiencing.

“They trying to erase everything we do. They talking about the DEI, affirmative action, ‘we don’t need Black history.’ Why you picking on our history?” the Oscar-winning actor said. “So, we just do more history. The more you erase, the more we replace. So, that’s all it is. We ain’t gonna be shy about it. Leave us alone! Let us enjoy! Let us all be American.”

He further added: “We give so much to the culture and look at what we give: We give them the swag, fashions, the bops, moves, everything—and we don’t charge! Well, give us back some of our stuff if it’s DEI!”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Foxx expressed his pride of seeing his fellow melanated actors and actresses shine in their respective careers and hopes that it’ll inspire the next generation to strive for their dreams.

“Number One on the Call Sheet” premieres on Apple TV+ on March 28.