Jamie Foxx Responds to 'Deadbeat Dad' Allegations From Alleged Son in Viral Video

Jamie Foxx is once again debunking rumors. Only this time, it has nothing to do with his health and more to do about an alleged illegitimate child of his. Don’t worry, we’ll explain.

Jamie Foxx In They Cloned Tyrone Is Our TV Pick of the Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Jamie Foxx In Netflix's They Cloned Tyrone Is Our TV Pick of the Week

Jamie Foxx In They Cloned Tyrone Is Our TV Pick of the Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English Jamie Foxx In Netflix's They Cloned Tyrone Is Our TV Pick of the Week

Things all started when an anonymous man posted a video at the top of the year on social media alleging that Foxx was his biological father and that he hadn’t seen him in the past three years. This week, the video resurfaced and began going viral again thanks to the man’s allegations that Foxx never supported his dreams, never listened to his ideas as he was always “too busy,” and that he was homeless.

Advertisement

“Jamie Foxx, as everybody know him, yeah, he got me out here real down bad. And then trying to deny me, that’s the crazy part,” the man began. “And don’t care nothing about my mama. I don’t understand dude, y’all be caught up in all these celebrities. These celebs ain’t what you think they are.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man would later go on to allege how he once walked the red carpet with the “Back in Action” star years ago and lamented over the fact that he was “born with a silver spoon in his mouth” but was now forced to “get it out the mud.”

After the video made its rounds once again, it finally caught the attention of one of Foxx’s real life family members, his nephew Wendell Hutchins. Hutchins eventually took to Instagram on Monday, March 3 to debunk the man’s rumors and lay the speculation to rest.

Advertisement

“My uncle do not got a son. I’m the closest thing he got to a son bro,” Hutchins said before yelling to Foxx who was behind him working on a car in a garage. “Uncle Jamie, tell ’em you ain’t got no son.”

“I ain’t got no got damn son, boy,” Foxx can be heard yelling back.

Advertisement

“Y’all gotta chill with the false[hoods]. Y’all believe anything y’all see. How his son older than him?” Hutchins concluded.

What we do know is that Foxx does in fact have children; his two daughters Corrine Foxx, 31, and Anelise Bishop, 16.