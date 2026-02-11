Jaafar Jackson Opens Up About Playing His Uncle in New Michael Jackson Biopic

In less than two months, the world will finally get to witness the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, “Michael.” But perhaps more importantly, folks will also get a grand introduction to one of the late singer’s own family members who’s stayed out of the limelight up until this point: his nephew, Jaafar Jackson.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view New York County Ballot Lawsuit Sparks Election Integrity Firestorm on Social Media To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video New York County Ballot Lawsuit Sparks Election Integrity Firestorm on Social Media

Jaafar, the son of Michael’s older brother Jermaine, has built a career singing and dancing on social media over the years, most notably dropping his debut single, “Got Me Singing”, in 2019. But everyone will get to see just how much musical talent flows through that uber-famous family tree when they see portray his King of Pop of an uncle on April 24. And judging by the trailer and early reactions from fans, it looks like it will be a complete spectacle and a something amazing to witness.

Yet and still, taking on the role of your own uncle who—by all accounts was the most famous celebrity in the world, dead or alive—is no easy feat, blood relation or not. Michael Jackson’s signature style, signature voice, signature moves and more all blended together into a person whose fame and adoration by fans is almost too big to be measured. And that means whoever got the honor of a lifetime to bring him back to life on the big screen had to be someone dedicated, believable and someone who could properly capture his essence.

Enter Jaafar Jackson, who recently explained in a new interview that while he never dreamt of going down the Hollywood path, he earned the role by proving to the creative team that he had what it took.

“I never dreamed to be an actor or thought of playing him, but I knew it was a calling. Embodying Michael, I really had to earn the role and prove to the filmmakers that I was capable of becoming Michael. Essentially, it was starting at the roots and finding that authenticity,” he explained. “I felt that love for Michael everyday on set, from the crew and the cast. Everybody had that love and wanted to put all their heart and soul into it.”

Director Antoine Fuqua, who’s been at the helm of several hits such as “Training Day” and “The Equalizer,” also commended the younger Jackson for his relentless contributions to the film that made this portrayal of a pop icon gone too soon that much more rich.

“With Jaafar, to see how much he cares—that’s what makes it so special. Whatever that spirit of Michael he’s bringing, it’s present. And everyone on the team could fill it,” Fuqua said.

“To become the King of Pop, it’s an amazing journey,” he later added.

“Michael,” starring Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Kendrick Sampson and more hits theaters on April 24.