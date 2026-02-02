Why The Internet Is Going Crazy Over Colman Domingo in the Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic

Colman Domingo at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

If you were up and at’em early on Monday (Feb. 2), then you may have seen the new trailer for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” drop on social media. While the focus has understandably been on the late pop singer’s nephew Jaafar Jackson and his uncanny resemblance to his uncle in the movie, many are now turning their attention to Colman Domingo whose portraying Joe Jackson—and it’s clear to see why.

Within the first 20 seconds of the trailer, fans see Domingo all dolled up as Joe, with his signature light eyes, curly afro and bushy eyebrows in tow.

Additionally, the legendary patriarch’s notorious eye for his children’s success and drive to make their family name great is also immediately on display with Domingo delivering the line: “In this life, you’re either a winner or a loser” with steely accuracy.

Later on in the trailer, when Joe is telling the press about his plans to capitalize on Michael’s success, make the Jacksons a brand, and go on an international tour — the “Billie Jean” singer says he needs to think. Joe’s response?

“I told you what to think,” he said.

With this clear, fraught dynamic between the father and son being expertly put onscreen by Domingo coupled with his truly remarkable resemblance to one of music’s most famous fathers, it’s no wonder people were instantly raving about the legendary actor, how much he and Joe favor and how he’s about to bring it in this new movie.

Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate; Frank Edwards/Archive Photos/Getty Images.

“I can’t wait for this! And Coleman Domingo as Joe Jackson is PERFECT casting,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Who ever did Coleman Domingo’s makeup for that Michael Jackson movie deserves an award,” said another.

“Damn…Colman Domingo totally looks like he whipped Michael Jackson with an electrical cord. Jesus Christ!” one other user said.

Added another, “colman domingo is absolutely insanely talented, like holy shit does he have joe DOWN.”

For some other users online, they nodded to Domingo’s previous role as the abusive and manipulating Mister in the 2023 film “The Color Purple,” noting: “His acting makes me periodically hate him over & over again. I love this nigga.”

Another person wrote, “The casting director saw Colman playing Mister in The Color Purple and said ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, we found our Joe Jackson.’ lol”

Check out the trailer below and mark your calendars for “Michael” when it hits theaters on April 24.