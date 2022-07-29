Everyone wants a piece of the billion-dollar Mega Millions pie. But only one will win.
Popular record producer DJ Khaled is hoping he’s the one that comes out on top. Although Khaled is worth $75 million, there’s just something different about replacing that “m” with a “b.”
Khaled took to social media to share a video of him holding dozens of Mega Millions lottery tickets, which now has a grand prize of $1.28 billion.
In an Instagram post, he wrote, “I got mine did you get yours are you focused I AM!”
In the video, he can be seen saying,” I hope you played cause I played. I’m gonna at least try. You see what’s going on. You don’t believe in us, god did.” All while he’s flexing dozens of lottery tickets like they’re Benjamins.
All he does is win, right? Guess will have to wait and see.
Mr. Khaled isn’t alone though. Quality Control Music co-founder Pierre “P” Thomas also let the world know that he’s putting his name in the billion-dollar hat and he doesn’t mind if people have a problem with him buying a bunch of tickets.
In a tweet, he wrote, “How the hell y’all mad at someone for trying to hit the mega million for a billion? If y’all don’t get the fuck on with that shit. Ain’t nobody trying to be working every day like this.”
Quality Control is a music label that is home to some of the most popular artists in rap including, Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls, Lil Yachty, Duke Deuce, and many others. So P is doing pretty good for himself.
I’m not the type of person to play the lottery because I think it’s a scam that is used to take people’s money. But a grand prize of $1 billion will make a brother rethink his morals.