Hold up wait a minute, Meek Mill is leaving Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management after being with the company for a decade, according to Billboard.

The Philadelphia rapper is no longer featured on the company’s website and cannot be seen on any of their social media pages. Meek is leaving a stacked lineup of artists under Roc Nation management which includes Megan Thee Stallion, Rihanna, Moneybagg Yo, Miguel, Kelly Rowland, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean, Jadakiss and many others.

The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper first joined Roc Nation in 2012, where Rich Kleiman served as his manager. Kleiman is now the long-time manager and business partner to NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

This split comes as a surprise considering the positive relationship he’s had with Hov for years. In 2018, following his incarceration, Meek collaborated with Jay-Z to create Reform Alliance, a nonprofit organization that looks “to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing,” according to the website.

In 2019, Meek inked a joint venture deal with Roc Nation and his own imprint, Dreamchasers, where he is the president.

Earlier this year, Meek expressed frustration with Roc Nation and Atlantic Records for how his latest studio album, Expensive Pain, was handled when he tweeted, “They didn’t put nothing into expensive pain and then said I can’t drop another project for 9 months at the end of my contract after I made them 100’s of millions ….. how would can anybody survive that … most rappers can’t speak because they depend on these companies “ I don’t”.”

In the same Twitter rant, the Philly rapper pointed out that the label did not allow him to release music on his own and damaged his relationship with Los Angeles rapper Roddy Ricch.

Meek said in the tweet, “So look I made Atlantic records 100’s of millions and let them rape me out out Roddy a artist they came to me about in jail … they still saying I can’t drop music until 9 months after my last album got blackballed just wrapped buildings and Nina art with talent …”

He continued, “Roddy my youngin still …. But that label separated us instantly when the millions came in from him… same thing they tried to do with me and rozay … it takes a long time to catch up too because most of em tied in for the love of some money …artist scared to speak up.”