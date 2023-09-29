It’s Over: Judge Puts an End to The Blind Side Family’s Conservatorship of Michael Oher

Well isn’t this something? More than two months after former NFL player Michael Oher claimed that his adoption portrayed in the 2009 movie The Blind Side was a lie and that he was tricked into signing a conservatorship document, a Tennessee judge has ended the agreement between the former offensive lineman and the Tuohy family.

According to the Associated Press, Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes terminated the conservatorship that was signed in 2004, when Oher had just turned 18. She was shocked such an agreement was signed, saying, “I cannot believe it got done.”

The agreement allowed Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy to take control of Oher’s finances, which is the reason he filed a lawsuit in August. He claimed that they negotiated business deals in his name and made millions of dollars from the movie and other events while he walked away with nothing.

More from the Associated Press:

“ Gomes said she was not dismissing the case. Oher has asked that the Tuohys provide a financial accounting of money that may have come to them as part of the agreement, claiming that they used his name, image and likeness to enrich themselves and lied to him that the agreement meant the Tuohys were adopting him.”

Although the Tuohys, the author of the book, and many others have denied Oher’s claims, the couple did admit that they never adopted Michael and that he was indeed signed to a conservatorship, which is normally reserved for people with disabilities or others who can’t manage their finances.

Now with the conservatorship done for, the only question left to answer is: Did the Tuohys withhold royalties and other forms of payment from Michael while they were allegedly making millions off of him?