Colin Kaepernick has a new job that has nothing to do with football: he’s a dad!



In an Instagram post on Sunday, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and his longtime partner Nessa Diab announced the birth of their first child.

Alongside a photo of her and Kaepernick’s new family, the radio host wrote, “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!”

Advertisement

The couple’s new addition was born a few weeks ago, with Diab writing, “We are over the moon with our growing family.”

Kaepernick and Diab are usually very private, so it’s no surprise that they’ve quietly enjoyed their time as a new family. However, it is a little shocking to see them release a photo.

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Nooci East-meets-West Herbal Wellness

Nooci is curating an East-meets-West approach to supplements, demystifying and modernizing Traditional Chinese Medicine: responsibly-sourced, high-quality herbs that seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle. Get 10% off of Nooci Use the promo code NOOCI10 Advertisement

“Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear,” Diab wrote. “Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.”

“I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined,” the MTV host continued. “My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew.”

Advertisement

The trio received well wishes from several famous faces, with Mariah Carey commenting, “Congratulations!!!! Love you so much!!”

Legendary DJ Funkmaster Flex wrote, “CONGRATS!!!!!! WOW!!!!!!! YESSSSSSS,” while comedian Wanda Sykes and football star Eric Reid responded with heart emojis.

Advertisement

The couple did not reveal their baby’s gender and hid the child’s face in the photo. So happy they’re keeping some part of their exciting news just for them.