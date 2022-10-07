S

Calling all Black Entrepreneurs! If you’re looking for a space to get further insight and resources on how you can continue to excel at business, look no further than Black Entrepreneurs Day, set to come later this month.

Put on by FUBU founder and Shark Tank investor Daymond John, this year’s lineup will feature influential guests who know a thing or two about being successful in both your purpose and your business. I’m talking about folks like Spike Lee, Venus Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross, Shaquille O’Neal, Killer Mike and Big Sean.

Advertisement

Per its official website, Black Entrepreneurs Day serves as an annual celebration at the intersection of business and entertainment that aims to empower Black business owners and provides learnings, insights, and resources. The NAACP is also playing its part by providing a Powershift Entrepreneur Grant which seeks to award outstanding up-and-coming Black entrepreneurs with monetary grants (up to $150,000, to be exact) live during the event.

According to John, his goal for this year’s event is to “inspire, educate, learn from and celebrate those that are hustling, pushing forward, pursuing their dreams and, in many cases, thriving.”

“Black Entrepreneurs Day provides an invaluable resource to a community that is historically overlooked when it comes to resources and funding. It is truly economic inclusion for us, by us,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement, per NBC News.

This year’s ceremony will take place on Oct. 27, live at the Apollo Theater and will stream live on Johnson’s Facebook page and blackentrepreneursday.com. If you’re a business owner and you want to apply for the NAACP Powershift Grant, head to blackentrepreneursday.com.