On Wednesday night, Spike Lee and Colin Kaepernick were spotted sitting courtside on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks took on the Memphis Grizzlies.

What may have appeared to be a regular, arguably random celeb sighting, it appears the two may have actually been sitting with each other for a reason. Per Deadline, the legendary director will be teaming up with the former San Franscisco 49ers player for a new multi-part docuseries for ESPN.

Produced by Lee as a part of his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks production banner, Kaepernick, and former ESPN personality Jemele Hill, the untitled project is set to feature an “unscripted deep dive” into Kaepernick’s life and career in the NFL “from his own POV.” Complete with extensive interviews and wide variety of never-before-seen archive video footage, this new series serves as the first project to chronicle the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Humanitarian Award winner’s journey with a full, first person account.

While there’s no word yet on a potential release date, the project was first announced back in the summertime of 2020 as a part of Kaepernick’s overall first-look deal with Walt Disney Studios and his his production company, Ra Vision Media.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick explained at the time when the news first went public. “I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

Added ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro: “Developing exceptional storytelling told through a wide array of voices is at the core of who we are at ESPN. Colin has had a singular path as both an athlete and an activist, and, as the nation continues to confront racism and social injustice, it feels particularly relevant to hear Colin’s voice on his evolution and motivations.”