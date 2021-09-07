Last week, Lil Nas X announced his pregnancy with his debut album, Montero, which comes out on September 17. In keeping with his very extra announcement, this week he dropped yet another extra AF promo for the album, albeit a charitable one—a registry with 15 different organizations for fans to donate to.

Not gonna lie; this is pretty cool, and within the first two hours, followers had already tweeted that they’d begun to match Nas X’s donations.

As previously reported by The Root, Montero includes 15 tracks, each of which is matched to an organization—which is not to say there’s necessarily a correlation between the songs and the organizations. For example, the track “Dolla Sign Slime” (feat. Meg the Stallion) is matched to the Arianna Center, which “engages, empowers and lifts up the trans community of South Florida [placing] special emphasis on the most marginalized, including the Trans Latinx community, undocumented immigrants, people living with HIV and AIDS, and those who have experienced incarceration.” Some of the other organizations include the Transinclusive Group, The Bail Project, Central Alabama Alliance Resource & Advocacy Center/OLTT, The Counter Narrative, Samuel Dewitt Proctor Conference and more.

While creating a philanthropic registry to celebrate his upcoming due date is admirable, Nas X of course couldn’t help but stick to his internet trolling ways. On September 4, the rapper tweeted a photo of an elaborate gift basket with the caption: ​​”omg i’m trying not to cry! 😢 thank u for the early baby shower gift @BarackObama.”

The tweet honestly had fans confused as fuck, myself included. Did the 44th President actually send this man a gift basket for his “baby shower”? Who on Obama’s team gave the green light to do such a thing? And most importantly, why did we all spend so much time wondering if this was real or fake?

While Obama was posting about Hurricane Ida and various relief efforts, Nas X was trolling the internet in his name and making fans believe the former president had sent him a gift for his upcoming delivery.



Regardless, Nas X’s baby registry—open now as a page on his website—is a fantastic way for people to become more aware, get more involved in different organizations and continue to donate where it’s needed.

