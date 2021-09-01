The Trevor Project, the largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention org for LGBTQ young people, has announced the recipient for its i naugural Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award and it’s none other than one of America’s favorite “Industry Baby”—Lil Nas X.

Advertisement

Per a press release sent to The Root, this award comes as recognition for Lil Nas X’s “ongoing commitment to supporting T he Trevor Project’s mission to end suicide among LGBTQ young people with his openness about struggling with his sexuality and suicidal ideation, his continued advocacy around mental health issues, and his unapologetic celebration of his queer identity.”

“The Trevor Project is thrilled to honor Lil Nas X with the Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award,” said Amit Paley, CEO and executive director of The Trevor Project. “His vulnerability in his journey to self acceptance and expression has created space for candid conversations around mental health and sexual identity, signaling to LGBTQ youth that they are not alone. The Trevor Project’s research shows that over 80% of LGBTQ youth say that LGBTQ celebrities positively influence how they feel about being LGBTQ, further affirming the cultural impact of Lil Nas X being proud of who he is and an ideal recipient of this inaugural award.”

Speaking on the award, the “Old Town Road” artist expressed:

“Thank you so much to The Trevor Project for this award and for all they do for the LGBTQ community. Discrimination around sexuality and gender identity is still very real, and our community deserves to feel supported and totally free to be themselves. I often get messages from fans telling me about their struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, and it made me realize that this was something bigger than myself. If using my voice and expressing myself in my music can help even one kid out there who feels alone, then it was all worth it.”

Speaking of music, Lil Nas X recently revealed the track list for his upcoming debut album, Montero. Keeping true to the Spongebob- inspired, “Genesis” aesthetic presented on his album cover, the “Sun Goes Down” rapper posted a video to Twitter Wednesday afternoon that showed his floating, naked body falling from the sky in a continuous loop before the names of the track (and their respective featured artists, namely Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Sir Elton John to be clear) appeared.

Advertisement

The full track list is as followed:

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” “Dead Right Now” “Industry Baby” (ft. Jack Harlow) “That’s What I Want” “The Art of Realization” “Scoop” (ft. Doja Cat) “One of Me” (ft. Elton John) “Lost In the Citadel” “Dolla Sign Slime” (ft. Megan Thee Stallion) “Tales of Dominica” “Sun Goes Down” “Void” “Don’t Want It” “Life After Salem” “Am I Dreaming” (ft. Miley Cyrus)

Montero drops Sept. 17.

