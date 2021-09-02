Extra, extra, read all about it! People Magazine has released an exclusive interview about Lil Nas X’s pregnancy!



And pregnant he is—pregnant with his new album, of course. In line with his brand, he announced his “pregnancy” with a series of photos that can only be described as a mind-fuck, captioning a post on Instagram: “SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy ‘MONTERO’ is due September 17, 2021 🦋💕.”

Of course, we already knew that (and reported on it earlier this week). But according to People, Nas X came up with the idea for his “paternity shoot” after hearing Megan Thee Stallion’s verse on their track, “Dolla Sign Slime.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,’ so I immediately called my stylist,” he recalled, adding: “She was like, ‘Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my baby, huh?’ [as] a joke. [She] was like, ‘yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.’”

In the resulting photos, this man deadass poses beside a pool wearing a flower crown, gently caressing his “baby bump” and looking all glowy and happy in true Beyoncé fashion. He also reclines across a suede couch and draped in a fur blanket in another shot, gazing off serenely.

Issa moment.

Of course, this moment was enhanced by the Lil Nas X’s response to Drake’s cover for his new album CLB—which comes out tomorrow. After everyone went crazy over the pregnant emojis on the cover, Lil Nas X posted his own version of the cover, instead featuring 12 male pregnant emojis with the caption “‘MONTERO’” THE ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021.” Unbeknownst to us, the Instagram post was was foreshadowing for the legendary internet troll’s own pregnancy announcement. So...thank you, Drake? We may not have had this glorious content without the nine-month postponement of your album.

Of course, there were questions about the other parent of the rapper’s unborn child and its subsequent family. (Spoiler: It’s not Drake.) “I guess I’m the father and the mother,” Nas X tells People. “But I guess the producers who worked on it are like the dads too...Or maybe uncles.”

As we reported, the tracklist for Montero dropped on Wednesday. The 15-track album includes features from Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus. The singles we’ve heard thus far are “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Sun Goes Down” and “Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow).”

From all of us at The Root, we wish you a happy and healthy last few weeks of your pregnancy, Montero.