We’ve always known how special Insecure is. The five seasons we spent hanging out with Issa, Molly, Tiffany and Kelli were fun while also showcasing the daily struggles of being a Black woman. And now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the HBO comedy is being honored by the Television Academy for its consistently thought-provoking stories and characters. It’s one of the projects being recognized by the 15th Television Academy Honors for using “the power of television to fuel social change.”

Advertisement

In December, Insecure wrapped up its five season run with our favorite friends growing up and moving into the next stage of their lives. Kelli got pregnant, Molly found a good man who accepted her and got married, while Issa and Lawrence finally figured out their stuff and built a family with his son. It was a really beautiful ending that felt like the culmination of a five year journey.

In the past, the TV Academy hasn’t always been great about honoring Insecure. It occasionally gets Emmy nominations, but never wins. As exciting as this news is, it’s hard not to feel like the show is receiving a special honor now so that it’s less divisive when it’s not nominated later this year.

Another groundbreaking HBO program was recognized, with the brilliant documentary Black and Missing making the prestigious list. The four-part doc follows Black and Missing Foundation founders Derrica and Natalie Wilson’s fight to get Black missing persons the same attention and concern from law enforcement and media as missing white women.

Other honorees include Dopesick, Hulu’z limited series about the opioid crisis; It’s a Sin, the HBO Max drama chronicling the ‘80s AIDS epidemic in the UK; Reservation Dogs, Hulu’s comedy following indigenous teenagers; Hulu food series Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition and AppleTV+ nature doc The Year Earth Changed.

In case you’re wondering why awards like this are important, it’s one of the metrics networks use when they decide whether they want to pick up a show or work with a filmmaker. When Black creators and projects are included it gives them a chance to get in the big rooms, so their ideas can be heard.