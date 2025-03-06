Is Mike Epps Beefing With Shannon Sharpe... Again? Here's What We Know

Though rap beefs appeared to have calmed down in 2025, it looks like the spirit of dissing just might get revived thanks to comedian Mike Epps and his recent comments about Shannon Sharpe. And what he said may come as a surprise.

During an interview with “The Breakfast Club” on Tuesday, March 4, Epps shot down the question of whether or not he’d ever appear on Sharpe’s popular “Club Shay Shay” podcast and expressed his displeasure in how Sharpe “grills” his Black guests. He also claimed that the show capitalizes off Black folks’ pain and is being used as “clickbait” in order to gain more views.

“Shannon Sharpe, y’all gotta bring some white men on here and grill ‘em,” Epps said. “You just can’t grill Black people. That s**t ain’t right. I know we make money off click-baiting and s**t but clickbait them white folks. Get some of your NFL players that you know was f****d up, get ’em on the show.”

Epps went on to say that while he (and the rest of us) enjoyed the now-viral Katt Williams interview from January 2024, it was ultimately counterproductive because it hurt a lot of people’s feelings and just overall wasn’t a good look. He ended his comments by pleading with Sharpe to start pivoting towards white guests so that they can bare their souls instead of Black people.

“Not on no race s**t but you can’t just interview Black men and let them pour out all their pain on these podcasts man,” Epps said.

Epps’ comments come a little over a year after he ignited issues with Sharpe following Williams’ aforementioned interview. At the time, “The Upshaws” star alleged that Sharpe tried to goad Williams into dragging his name during his roast. As a result, Epps called Sharpe “Madea” and questioned his sexuality while Sharpe clapped back and said that Epps was the one DM-ing him to get on his show and that he was ready to fight him if it came down to it.

Thankfully, it didn’t come down to it and the two were able to resolve their issues. Hopefully Epps’ new words and feelings don’t squash their progress.