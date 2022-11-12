In a random rant to the paparazzi Friday night, Kanye West calls out artists who he says are currently “under control” by unnamed powers.

“They can’t control me, you know what I’m saying,” West begins. “They can control Shaq, they can control Charles Barkley, they can control Lebron James.”



Both Shaquille O’Neal and LeB ron James have spoken out against the rapper, and LeB ron recently made the decision to drop the episode of The Shop featuring the rapper which was once on hold.



Advertisement

“They can control Jay-Z and Beyonce,” West said. “But they can’t control me. Ain’t no name I won’t name. It’s up.”



He then went on to call out Minister Louis Farrakhan who actually came to West’s defense last week in a fifty minute diatribe.



G/O Media may get a commission low-waste beauty The Earthling Co. Beauty for the planet

If the beauty fan in your life is eco-friendly—take a gander at the Earthling Co.’s delightful, giftable options. Buy at The Earthling Co. Advertisement

“Some of you that are persecuting him are the very ones that took away from him and from us, the knowledge of self,” the minister said. “You took our language, you took our culture, you took our history, you took our minds and inserted your mind into our minds through your systems.”



“I will stand on the truth that I was taught and stand with God… As long as I stand with God, I will be the winner and so will Ye and so will Kyrie and so will any of us who want truth in our lives,” Farrakhan concluded.



Advertisement

However, West apparently did not receive the minister’s words well.



“And for Minister Farrakhan, I love you, but the way you read that, I took that as a slight,” West said in reference to the speech. “And I don’t take no disrespect from nobody…so let’s get on the phone, let’s talk that out.”



Advertisement

The 45- year- old then went on to speak on Hollywood “sacrifices,” even referencing what would have apparently been his own—the death of his mother Donda West.



“My mama ain’t here, my mama was sacrificed,” West shared. “Michael Jordan, what about him, his daddy? Bill Cosby, his son. Dr. Dre, his son. You know out in Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. Feels like it might be a lot of that in order to control, traumatize. They wanna monetize, and traumatize.”



Advertisement

Ye concluded his rant by dropping other celeb names, and saying that he can’t go to jail because he hasn’t killed anybody.



“This truth is gonna be heard,” West said. “Ya’ll can’t send none of ya’ll Meek Mills, ya’ll Puffies, ya’ll Lil Boosies, none of these names, none of these people that have to listen to ya’ll because they have legal [issues].



Advertisement

“I never killed nobody, right? I’m the pu—y that never killed nobody, right? But that means I could say whatever I want and not go to jail.”





