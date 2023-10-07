Is Drake About to Press Pause on His Music Career?

On Friday, Drake released his long-anticipated album, For All the Dogs, much to fan’s excitement. What they probably didn’t expect to happen later that day was for the Canadian rapper to announce his hiatus from music.

According to a new interview with Sirius XM Sound 42, the Honestly, Nevermind rapper revealed that he’d be stepping away from the studio in order to get a better grip on his health.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” he explained. “I’m gonna be real with you—I need to focus on my health, first and foremost. Nothing crazy, but just, like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life.”

He went on to share that he’d been dealing with “the craziest” stomach problems for a handful of years now, but that now is the time to finally take care of them. While Drizzy didn’t really put a date on when fans could expect to see him return to the music, he did explain that he’d probably be gone for about a year while he gets himself together.

“I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that,” he said.“So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is.”

As previously mentioned, For All the Dogs comes as a followup to his 2022 album Her Loss and Honestly, Nevermind and features a variety of contributions from guests artists such as J. Cole, Sade, 21 Savage, SZA, Chief Keef, Sexxy Red, Lil Yachty, Bad Bunny and more.