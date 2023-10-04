Did SZA and Drake Really Date? We've Got Answers

Drake may be known as a Certified Lover Boy and known to frequently name drop his past love interests, but very rarely do we hear from these alleged exes to confirm or deny their romantic pasts until now— thanks to SZA.

In a new cover story interview with Rolling Stone, the “Snooze” singer opened up about her short stint dating the “Massive” rapper. Describing it as “childish,” SZA said that the two were really young but things were innocent: “It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish.”

Drake himself previously alluded to their romantic connection on his verse in his 2020 song 2020's “Mr. Right Now” with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin: “Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait—‘cause I used to date SZA back in ‘08.”

At the time, SZA clarified that it was actually 2009 when they got together as she’d just turned 18 in 2018 and wanted to make it clear that there was no underaged activities going on between the two of them. For the sake of further clarity, Drizzy is about three years older than SZA.

“So It was actually 2009 lol..in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered,” she said on X/Twitter at the time. “Lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace. I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago.”

Of course, now that the flames of their romance has fizzled out and their friendship has stayed true over the years, they’re back together again—at least musically . The duo recently released their single “Slime You Out,” which currently sits at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.